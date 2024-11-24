My guess is that the resource was returned to Vivaldi with the instruction to "automatically save this file to disk, don't display it as a web page", which is specified by a specific, standardized HTTP Header syntax (Content-Disposition attachment); (BTW, that is why many PDF files get downloaded instead of being displayed immediately in a tab). The result would no doubt have been the same in any other browser. (Of course, one can discuss if the site is doing the right thing by doing that, instead of sending you a PDF.)

If you have previously saved files to the desktop, or otherwise specified the default location to be the desktop, and specified automatic downloads in the Global or Site Specific site preferences, then the downloaded file will be save in the default location. (If that permission setting hasn't be set, you would be shown a download dialog, and would be able to select the storage location.)

In any case, we cannot test your site, since the URL requires logging into an account. If you feel up to it, you can use the Network logging in the Developer tools to see what the site actually sends you.