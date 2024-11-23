@yeswap

Hi, you are right but Chrome and Brave doesn't show it either on pages I test.

My device language is English, no browser show it on heise.de or welt.de.

I guess they can block it.

I have a scriptlet open any page in simplified view, have to search for it, I rarely use simplified view.

Found it, add a bookmark and use this code as URL.

I named it "readability" and add a nickname "read".

javascript:(function(){readConvertLinksToFootnotes=false;readStyle='style-ebook';readSize='size-medium';readMargin='margin-narrow';_readability_script=document.createElement('script');_readability_script.type='text/javascript';_readability_script.src='https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/js/readability.js?x=%27+(Math.random());document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_script);_readability_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability.css?1%27;_readability_css.type=%27text/css%27;_readability_css.media=%27all%27;document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_css);_readability_print_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_print_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_print_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability-print.css%27;_readability_print_css.media=%27print%27;_readability_print_css.type=%27text/css%27;document.getElementsByTagName(%27head%27)[0].appendChild(_readability_print_css);})();

If you on a page and need simplified view, tab in the address field and type "read", the bookmark open and if you tab on it the page is shown in simplified view.

EDIT: Reload the page switch back to "normal" view.

Cudos to the creator but I have no idea who it is.

So it is possible to add this feature with a few lines of code, add a button and/or a menu entry, ready.

No idea why the Vivaldi team don't do it.

Cheers, mib