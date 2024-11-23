Simplified Web / reader mode doesn't work
-
What if the deal with reader mode on Android? Simplified view? There's an option but it doesn't work. Vivaldi on Android used to have it, clunky or otherwise, but I could use it 90 percent of the time so I was happy. I hate getting interrupted and having to deal with ads, popups. I used Opera since 1995ish until last spring when I rediscovered Vivaldi. I was really pleased with it. Now that there's no reader mode it's lost it's value to me on my phone. I researched it and it's like Vivaldi is just not talking about it. Go file a bug report. Users don't want that feature. No demand. I don't believe it. Is there an extension I can try or another solution before I abandon Vivaldi Android?
-
greybeard Ambassador
@mryanmarkryan
It works fine for me but I am on a tablet and do not usually need to use it.
Remember some sites do not support this mode.
-
@greybeard I haven't seen it once in many weeks. I switched up beta, no different. Other browsers have this feature and I'll just have to research and switch. I know Vivaldi devs were the original opera devs and was really wanting to continue a long streak. At least it works in my Linux system.
-
@mryanmarkryan
Hi, please add some links to such pages, if other user can confirm you can make a bug report.
Vivaldi use the simplified view of Chromium, they don`t developed it.
Cheers, mib
-
@mryanmarkryan I too no longer see an option for reader mode on any site.
IMO, reader should be available in the menu for all sites. The browser has access to all the page elements, sites have no way to prevent browsers from simplifying the page.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@yeswap
Hi, you are right but Chrome and Brave doesn't show it either on pages I test.
My device language is English, no browser show it on heise.de or welt.de.
I guess they can block it.
I have a scriptlet open any page in simplified view, have to search for it, I rarely use simplified view.
Found it, add a bookmark and use this code as URL.
I named it "readability" and add a nickname "read".
javascript:(function(){readConvertLinksToFootnotes=false;readStyle='style-ebook';readSize='size-medium';readMargin='margin-narrow';_readability_script=document.createElement('script');_readability_script.type='text/javascript';_readability_script.src='https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/js/readability.js?x=%27+(Math.random());document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_script);_readability_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability.css?1%27;_readability_css.type=%27text/css%27;_readability_css.media=%27all%27;document.documentElement.appendChild(_readability_css);_readability_print_css=document.createElement(%27link%27);_readability_print_css.rel=%27stylesheet%27;_readability_print_css.href=%27https://ejucovy.github.io/readability/css/readability-print.css%27;_readability_print_css.media=%27print%27;_readability_print_css.type=%27text/css%27;document.getElementsByTagName(%27head%27)[0].appendChild(_readability_print_css);})();
If you on a page and need simplified view, tab in the address field and type "read", the bookmark open and if you tab on it the page is shown in simplified view.
EDIT: Reload the page switch back to "normal" view.
Cudos to the creator but I have no idea who it is.
So it is possible to add this feature with a few lines of code, add a button and/or a menu entry, ready.
No idea why the Vivaldi team don't do it.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I'll take a peek at this later.. looks interesting
-
@mib2berlin , in desktop Heise and Welt the Reader Mode works fine.
-
@Catweazle
Yes on desktop it work fine but it seems simplified mode on Android doesn't work at all.
-
@mib2berlin, try it in desktop view, maybe the reason is that these pages don't support well the mobile format.
-
@Catweazle
Thanks but I don't need it often but many user do.
The script work even on desktop if the reader view is not shown or on homepages, it more or less always work.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the regression with Reader View and hope to fix it soon.
-
@jane-n Look forward to it!
-
nikbartley
@jane-n Good to hear. I prefer Vivaldi in every way to Firefox, except for reader mode. This is one area where Firefox excels.