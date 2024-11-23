Is this a bug or am I missing a setting?

After the 7.0 update the behavior of the setting Tabs: Remove Tab Spacing in Maximized Windows appears to have changed. Toggling it on or off will still change how the tab bar looks, by adding or removing the space above the tabs along the top of the window. But it's a visual effect only. The clickbox for the tabs now extends to the top of the window, regardless of the setting.

For example, before the 7.0 update with the tab spacing in maximized windows present, if there was another not-maximized window in front of Vivaldi (like a Windows Folder) I could click anywhere along the top of the monitor to move the focus back into Vivaldi with no other effect. Now if I attempt to do the same thing it will move the focus back into Vivaldi and also move the focus to whichever tab happened to be below where I am clicking.

This is also apparent from the mouseover tab preview pop ups. Before, if the mouse was at the very top of the screen, nothing would pop up. But now if the mouse is at the very top of the screen it will pop up the preview for whichever tab happens to be directly below the mouse, even though the mouse is on the empty tab spacing that is at the top of the tab bar.