Solved Friday poll: Top Sites
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We recently added a feature on desktop and mobile that shows you your most visited sites, either as a Dashboard widget on desktop or as a Start Page group on mobile.
Have you enabled Top Sites in Vivaldi? If yes, on which platform(s) have you done so and how often do you find yourself opening a page from there?
The poll is on vivaldi.net as usual.
Have a great weekend all!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The poll has been replaced with a new one.
The results are as follows:
41% of you have not enabled Top Sites, while 37% do use the feature.
22% of respondents hadn't even heard about the feature. Hopefully they tried it out now.
-
Aaron Translator
Sorry!
No.
-
derDay Supporters
enabled the top sites widget because of this post and I doubt, that these are my most visited sites
not even the vivaldi forum appears there and this is a pinned tab of mine where I read daily
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@derDay Would Vivaldi Forum be helpful there? I have my most visited websites all bookmarked and nicknamed, therefore I don’t see a need to enable it. I’ve never used similar features in other browsers either.
-
derDay Supporters
@luetage said in Friday poll: Top Sites:
Would Vivaldi Forum be helpful there?
ok, no, would not be helpful because the forum is open nevertheless but the other sites are not sites, which I use regular
as you, I've bookmarks or open tabs for this kind of need
-
No, I never liked automatically populated recent or top sites like in Firefox. I have my bookmarks and Speed Dials
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Like @Stardust. I don't use Top Sites, i prefer Bookmarks and Speed Dials.
-
barbudo2005
This is good for those users who do not use bookmarks and complain that Vivaldi does not 'discover' their sites by typing certain letters in the address bar.
Hopefully with this new feature they won't complain anymore.
-
-
Aaron Translator
-
@jane-n said in Friday poll: Top Sites:
Have you enabled Top Sites in Vivaldi
Yes and I like it a lot. I have it next to my speed dial 'bookmarks' widgets. In other browsers I missed speed dials, in Vivaldi I used to miss top sites.... Now I got both and as usual with Vivaldi, with the ability to place the thing where I want it.
-
I don't use the Dashboard on Mobile, because there I use Vivaldi only to occasionally consult or search for something on the web.
In Desktop I've configured the Dashboard with some Widgets, but I normally don't have it activated, I prefer a blank page with the search bar, Bookmark and the Web Panel, there is already all what I need.
-
I don't have use for a "top sites" function, so I have not enabled it. When Chrome introduced their "speed dial" as actually a top sites function, I found that ridiculous. My opinion of the utility "top sites" has not changed. At least for me.
-
@Ayespy, I've half the Internet in my Bookmarks, in folders and my "top-sites" as icons, no need of Speed Dial or Top site widgets. Maybe a nice feature for someone, but not for me.
-
@jane-n said in Friday poll: Top Sites:
Have you enabled Top Sites in Vivaldi?
No, I don't use it, I have enough tens in the carousel under the omnibox. I find it much more convenient than another speed dial group.
I used only mobile browser.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The poll has been replaced with a new one.
The results are as follows:
41% of you have not enabled Top Sites, while 37% do use the feature.
22% of respondents hadn't even heard about the feature. Hopefully they tried it out now.
-
Jjane.n marked this topic as a question
-
Jjane.n has marked this topic as solved