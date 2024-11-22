No, I have manually posted blog entries on Mastodon, so any autopublishing is nice.

However, I wasn't clear when I went on about "integration".

I want to embed Mastodon toots and Bluesky posts in my blog entries.

WordPerfect has an embedding plugin to post X Tweets (and Youtube videos etc), but not (yet?) for embedding Mastodon and Bluesky. Any other approach seems to fail as well.

It is not unique for Vivaldi (WordPress), here is an example from Medium. But that others do it badly, doesn't mean Vivaldi can't do better. At least for Mastodon.

