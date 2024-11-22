Wordpress integration with Mastodon toots and Bluesky posts
-
Here is a half-aborted blog post:
https://jaxroam.vivaldi.net/2024/11/22/who-are-you/
It was intended to expand on issues of verification in federated and other media, but required at least minimal Mastodon and Bluesky integration to work.
There was a half-working Mastodon module, but now neither that nor Bluesky seem available.
Any solution?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@jaxroam
Have you checked Settings > ActivityPub on your blog's Dashboard for publishing your blog posts on Vivaldi Social?
-
No, I have manually posted blog entries on Mastodon, so any autopublishing is nice.
However, I wasn't clear when I went on about "integration".
I want to embed Mastodon toots and Bluesky posts in my blog entries.
WordPerfect has an embedding plugin to post X Tweets (and Youtube videos etc), but not (yet?) for embedding Mastodon and Bluesky. Any other approach seems to fail as well.
It is not unique for Vivaldi (WordPress), here is an example from Medium. But that others do it badly, doesn't mean Vivaldi can't do better. At least for Mastodon.
!()
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I haven't tested it myself yet, but you can look into the instructions here: https://fedi.tips/how-to-embed-mastodon-posts-on-a-website/.