All tabs lost after latest Vivaldi Update (7.0.3495.18) can I restore tabs from Sync
This morning, my Vivaldi browser updated to version 7.0.3495.18, and the update completed successfully. However, upon reopening the browser, I noticed that while all my Workspaces were present, they were completely empty.
I have Vivaldi Sync enabled, and I’m wondering if there’s a way to restore my tabs and Workspaces from yesterday’s (21 November) sync. I had over 100 tabs distributed across the Workspaces, but now my history shows multiple entries for the same pages. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!
I believe that Vivaldi's History only reflects the tabs from the Workspace that was active when the browser was closed. As a result, the tabs from the other Workspaces don’t appear in the history.
@jkasewie
Hi, really bad experience.
Simplest way is to check the trash bin in the windows panel, it save the last 100 closed tabs.
If this not work you can try log out of sync, change the device name, log into sync again.
Now check the windows panel for your old device, it should stay there for 10 days or so.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you for the suggestion. Unfortunately, I just tried it, but it seems the Sync has already updated to today’s state, meaning all the tabs are now lost.
@jkasewie
I am very sorry for you, was just an idea.
It's all good.
I’m not sure whether Vivaldi’s History only tracking the top Workspace is intentional or a bug. I even tried opening History in other Workspaces to see if it changes, but it doesn’t. History consistently only shows tabs from the main or first (top) Workspace.
@jkasewie
I don't understand History in this context.
This is how my workstation looks from my laptop:
I use only one or two normally but add some to better what <i meant.