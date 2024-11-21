This morning, my Vivaldi browser updated to version 7.0.3495.18, and the update completed successfully. However, upon reopening the browser, I noticed that while all my Workspaces were present, they were completely empty.

I have Vivaldi Sync enabled, and I’m wondering if there’s a way to restore my tabs and Workspaces from yesterday’s (21 November) sync. I had over 100 tabs distributed across the Workspaces, but now my history shows multiple entries for the same pages. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!

I believe that Vivaldi's History only reflects the tabs from the Workspace that was active when the browser was closed. As a result, the tabs from the other Workspaces don’t appear in the history.