@mib2berlin Well, I simply did not know my version was outdated. For some reason, the browser did not notify me about available updates (I certainly did not turn these notifications off). Anyway, installing the latest update did not remedy the situation.

But turning that mail/feed feature off (followed by restart) did! Now, Vivaldi is back to sanity, consuming about one per cent of CPU resources.

The bug has probably been raised, I suppose I can wait for the fix to arrive (I do use the disabled functionality this time and another, but I can live without it for a while).

Your advice is much appreciated!