Why does Vivaldi browser consume the lion share of CPU resources?
I would appreciate any ideas on how to understand what makes the Vivaldi browser to consume a lot of CPU resources.
Here are screen-shots of Windows Task manager as well as Vivaldi's internal process manager.
- The only open tab in Vivaldi at the moment is https://www.google.com.
- Five extension are installed, but every single one of them has been disabled.
- Cookies/cache had been cleaned, the browser was restarted.
- Some default settings were changed to tune the browser look/behaviour in accordance with my preferences, but it was nothing extreme.
- Four mailboxes (two Yahoo Mail boxes and two G-mail ones) are connected in the meantime.
- I suppose I could flush the profile, but, honestly, I would hate seeing my settings gone (I could do that, if there are no other ideas, though).
Launching Vivaldi with the configuration described above results in the CPU fan to start rotating at the highest speed possible (or so it seems).
Factual data:
Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision: ebcc4ade9d056b280d4c4bd195761b49d422c01d
OS: Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.5131)
CPU: Intel Core i5-8365U CPU @ 1.60GHz, 1896 MHz, 4 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s)
RAM: 16 GB
mib2berlin Soprano
@SNCH
Hi, some user report this with using mail/feeds in Vivaldi, just disable it for a test.
You don't loose anything I tested this a few minutes ago.
Your Vivaldi version is very old, nobody can test this, why you don't update?
@mib2berlin Well, I simply did not know my version was outdated. For some reason, the browser did not notify me about available updates (I certainly did not turn these notifications off). Anyway, installing the latest update did not remedy the situation.
But turning that mail/feed feature off (followed by restart) did! Now, Vivaldi is back to sanity, consuming about one per cent of CPU resources.
The bug has probably been raised, I suppose I can wait for the fix to arrive (I do use the disabled functionality this time and another, but I can live without it for a while).
Your advice is much appreciated!
mib2berlin Soprano
@SNCH
You are welcome.
If you use IMAP you can try to remove one account by another and test, then add them again.
The problem with this bug is, I have 5 accounts running but get 1% too.
Once I add only one feed and get the same issue, removing it and add it again solved it.
I could never reproduce this, running several installs and profiles with 1 to 5 mail accounts.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin @SNCH And sometimes i saw such with broken remote calendars (implementation on server, problems with CalDAV).