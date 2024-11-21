Vivaldi splash screen creates a white flash in high contrast mode on Windows
Hi, basically the issue is related to:
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85272/disabling-splash-screen/11
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74385/vivaldi-shows-a-splash-screen-with-a-logo-on-launch/33?page=2
- https://new.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/saynbh/is_it_possible_to_disable_the_startup_screen/
- https://new.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/n93jpq/is_it_possible_to_change_the_vivaldi_startup/
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84201/where-can-i-find-the-loading-screen-image
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75140/can-t-customize-splash-screen-background-color-after-vivaldi-5-1-2567-73/8
I read an answer here:
"Vivaldi respects users' settings (dark mode) in this regard, so it's arguably less obstructing"
My issue applies specifically to windows high contrast mode.
When I use Windows in dark mode, splash screen becomes dark as intended, and does not create a flash.
When I use Windows in high contrast mode, splash screen becomes white and creates a flash:
- dark environment in high contrast ->> open vivaldi ->> sudden flash due to splash screen ->> dark environment again
It also applies to some new windows when using Vivaldi (open other user profile, private mode, etc.).
Is there a way to remove the splash screen or to force it dark? My understanding is that it has been kind of hardcoded somewhere, probably because it loads before everything else.
- "--force-dark-mode" option doesn't work.
- changing "custom.css / body / background-color" doesn't work (it works on the window after the splash screen)
The value used for the background color of the splash screen is rgb(210, 210, 210) or #d2d2d2, basically I just need to be able to edit that somewhere I guess.. (even if it's a Windows setting I'm interested to find where it is).
Maybe someone has a trick to fix this? (even if it's just temporary).
Thanks for any tips you could have on this issue!
@atocatweb Thanks for reporting this issue.
I can confirm similar issue. I tried with Windows 11 High Contrast mode theme "Nachthimmel".
After start of Vivaldi in the speeddial background with the V logo appears lightgray until browser interface is loaded.
Dazzling the yes!
It can not see the flash with new tab or new window.
You?
I try to check internal bug reports.
I reported now:
VB-111831 [High Contrast] Background flashes -
ConfirmedFixed.
I pinged UI developer.
//UPDATE: Bug was set to Fixed short time ago, i can not tell when this gets into a 7.0 Stable or 7.1 Snapshot.