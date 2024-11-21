Hi, basically the issue is related to:

I read an answer here:

"Vivaldi respects users' settings (dark mode) in this regard, so it's arguably less obstructing"

My issue applies specifically to windows high contrast mode.

When I use Windows in dark mode, splash screen becomes dark as intended, and does not create a flash.

When I use Windows in high contrast mode, splash screen becomes white and creates a flash:

dark environment in high contrast ->> open vivaldi ->> sudden flash due to splash screen ->> dark environment again

It also applies to some new windows when using Vivaldi (open other user profile, private mode, etc.).

Is there a way to remove the splash screen or to force it dark? My understanding is that it has been kind of hardcoded somewhere, probably because it loads before everything else.

"--force-dark-mode" option doesn't work.

changing "custom.css / body / background-color" doesn't work (it works on the window after the splash screen)

The value used for the background color of the splash screen is rgb(210, 210, 210) or #d2d2d2, basically I just need to be able to edit that somewhere I guess.. (even if it's a Windows setting I'm interested to find where it is).

Maybe someone has a trick to fix this? (even if it's just temporary).

Thanks for any tips you could have on this issue!