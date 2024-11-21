Webmail capacity doubled and expanded!
Aaron Translator
Thanks! Vivaldi !
In Vivaldi mail each account gets 10GB of storage space.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Me, ca 2004 when Gmail launched:
"No-one will ever need more than 1GB of storage for email, that's just ridiculous!"
OliJen Translator
@Pathduck How technology have changed...
tcltk Supporters
He, he ...But still 5 GB for French ... "Dans le webmail Vivaldi, chaque compte dispose de 5 Go d’espace de stockage." ...
Aaron Translator
@tcltk
That's just because the documentation for the help system has not been updated with translations.
You can log in to your webmail and follow the instructions in the help document to check your actual capacity.
tcltk Supporters
Thank you. In fact I was teasing the fact that improving was faster than translating, but you were patient enough to answer. It is very valuable. I wonder if future generations will believe we were able to save files on 1.44 Mb disk ... 5 Gb is already huge for me.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Pathduck When I created my Gmail account (oh...some years ago), it was through an invite I received. Back then, it claimed unlimited storage.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@edwardp said in Webmail capacity doubled and expanded!:
Back then, it claimed unlimited storage.
When it launched, they said 1GB.
Then they said it will keep growing regularly, and it did - for a while.
Then they "integrated" with Drive, meaning your email storage was part of your Drive allocation so you had to pay to get more than the free (currently 15GB).
Google knew exactly what they were doing.
As other providers were forced to increase their storage, people got used to not caring much about email storage, after all you had "endless".
And it became commonplace for people to send huge attachments, something that was just not done before that, in fact before it was considered extremely rude to send someone a 10MB attachment. You could risk filling the receiver's storage and blocking all incoming mail as well as your own. The common storage for email was usually around 50MB.
Now we get constant large PDF receipts every time we buy something, slowly filling up the space. And people think it's perfectly normal to send 10MB+ attachments.
Gmail or Hotmail does not offer an easy way to remove old attachments... I wonder why...
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Pathduck I joined after the official launch but it was still in beta, IIRC.
I remember that the amount of storage as it continually crept up incrementally, was displayed on one of the web pages, it may have been the login page used at the time.
Back in the dial-up days (for me, 2000 and earlier), it didn't take one second to send a 10MB attachment to an e-mail, like it does today on broadband. 10+ minutes would have been more realistic, depending on speed and network congestion. During those 10+ minutes, not much else could be done until the upload to the SMTP server finished.