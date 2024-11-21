@edwardp said in Webmail capacity doubled and expanded!:

Back then, it claimed unlimited storage.

When it launched, they said 1GB.

Then they said it will keep growing regularly, and it did - for a while.

Then they "integrated" with Drive, meaning your email storage was part of your Drive allocation so you had to pay to get more than the free (currently 15GB).

Google knew exactly what they were doing.

As other providers were forced to increase their storage, people got used to not caring much about email storage, after all you had "endless".

And it became commonplace for people to send huge attachments, something that was just not done before that, in fact before it was considered extremely rude to send someone a 10MB attachment. You could risk filling the receiver's storage and blocking all incoming mail as well as your own. The common storage for email was usually around 50MB.

Now we get constant large PDF receipts every time we buy something, slowly filling up the space. And people think it's perfectly normal to send 10MB+ attachments.

Gmail or Hotmail does not offer an easy way to remove old attachments... I wonder why...