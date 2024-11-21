Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from the ESR branch of Chromium upstream and several other important fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Ruarí First. Thank you.
Thanks !
@Ruarí, up to date, thanks
Thanks for keeping Vivaldi on the cutting edge and out in front!
5th updated
Hello,
I still have the same issue with this new update, "find in page" freezes Vivaldi completely.
I had the crash bug with 7.0.3495.14 and it was fixed after updating to 7.0.3495.15. Thank you !
However, since 7.0.3495.15 (and now 7.0.3495.18), I cannot use the ctrl+f feature, Vivaldi hangs completely when I try to search for a text in a webpage.
I tried with "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-extensions
still the same.
To reproduce the issue:
go to any webpage, like https://www.google.com for instance
press ctrl+f
type google (it finds 2 results)
I can go back and forth between result 1 and 2
while I'm on result 2, if I go to the next result or if I press Enter, then it hangs forever using a lot of CPU. And it never comes back alive.
If I click somewhere, the whole app is greyed out and the title bar displays "Vivaldi (Not Responding)".
If I click on the cross to close Vivaldi, then I get "Vivaldi is not responding " and I can either click on "Wait (forever) for the program to respond" or "Close the program".
It did it several times today, but I only see 1 crash report in "C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports". Not sure if this only one can be helpful.
I tried on another computer on a fresh install, and I cannot reproduce it.
Are you aware of such a bug and is there anything I can try to fix it ?
Am I the only one ?
Any advice will be greatly appreciated.
Many thanks
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@megosu I don't encounter the problem, try with a Guest profile, if you don't encounter the error i think you will have to make a clean profile.
@Folgore101
It has something to do with my preferences file (in AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default).
Once I delete it, I can't reproduce the issue.
If I copy this file to a fresh installation on another computer, it has the same issue.
Do you have any clue what setting I can edit or delete in this file without losing all preferences ?
I found it:
I had to remove one of my web panels, and "Find in page" worked again.
If I compare my preferences file before and after removing the web panel, the following has been removed:
{"activeUrl": "https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/0f19832abd901fdf965d5eb4ca4c3130d9a10abfc9da613922d34addf2704951", "faviconUrl": "https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/0f19832abd901fdf965d5eb4ca4c3130d9a10abfc9da613922d34addf2704951", "faviconUrlValid": true, "floating": true, "id": "WEBPANEL_webview-cke13tk6i0069395nl5f6iryn", "mobileMode": true, "origin": "user", "resizable": true, "tabId": 611323026, "title": "VirusTotal - File - 0f19832abd901fdf965d5eb4ca4c3130d9a10abfc9da613922d34addf2704951", "url": "https://www.virustotal.com/gui/home/upload", "width": 1038.24, "zoom": 1}
In:
"vivaldi": { "panels": { "web": { "elements": [
I tried to open this web panel and it was stuck on "loading".
Once I have removed and added it back from the GUI, it is now loading properly and "Find in page" works.
Surely, a broken web panel shouldn't freeze Vivaldi when using Find in page
@Ruarí is it something that might interest the team ?
Not sure why the web panel was suddenly broken (maybe after repeated crashes from 7.0.3495.14?), and why it has an effect on Find in page.
I found other threads in the past regarding "Find in page" being broken, maybe there is still something to be done about it.
https://www.google.com/search?q="find+in+page"+freeze+vivaldi
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@megosu Congrats on finding the problem. The procedure you used is correct, you have to experiment, at least that's what i've always done.