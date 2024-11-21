Hello,

I still have the same issue with this new update, "find in page" freezes Vivaldi completely.

I had the crash bug with 7.0.3495.14 and it was fixed after updating to 7.0.3495.15. Thank you !

However, since 7.0.3495.15 (and now 7.0.3495.18), I cannot use the ctrl+f feature, Vivaldi hangs completely when I try to search for a text in a webpage.

I tried with "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-extensions

still the same.

To reproduce the issue:

go to any webpage, like https://www.google.com for instance

press ctrl+f

type google (it finds 2 results)

I can go back and forth between result 1 and 2

while I'm on result 2, if I go to the next result or if I press Enter, then it hangs forever using a lot of CPU. And it never comes back alive.

If I click somewhere, the whole app is greyed out and the title bar displays "Vivaldi (Not Responding)".

If I click on the cross to close Vivaldi, then I get "Vivaldi is not responding " and I can either click on "Wait (forever) for the program to respond" or "Close the program".

It did it several times today, but I only see 1 crash report in "C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports". Not sure if this only one can be helpful.

I tried on another computer on a fresh install, and I cannot reproduce it.

Are you aware of such a bug and is there anything I can try to fix it ?

Am I the only one ?

Any advice will be greatly appreciated.

Many thanks