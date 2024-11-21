I've been a Vivaldi user for a while and was having issues with my account and have tried a number of the suggested fixes, including removing all extensions, ensuring Vivaldi is updated, uninstalling/reinstalling Vivaldi, and creating a new user profile and moving all my bookmarks, history, etc. from the old account to the new account.

After the last attempt, Vivaldi got even worse, and because enough things were getting buggy on my PC in general, I did a full reinstall of Windows 11 and a fresh install of Vivaldi. I still have the same problem. I go into settings, select Startup with Last Session, set a startup page, and close the settings window (or even move to a different tab). When I return to the general tab, I find startup set to Specific Pages again.