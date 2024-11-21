Vivaldi refuses to save startup settings.
-
I've been a Vivaldi user for a while and was having issues with my account and have tried a number of the suggested fixes, including removing all extensions, ensuring Vivaldi is updated, uninstalling/reinstalling Vivaldi, and creating a new user profile and moving all my bookmarks, history, etc. from the old account to the new account.
After the last attempt, Vivaldi got even worse, and because enough things were getting buggy on my PC in general, I did a full reinstall of Windows 11 and a fresh install of Vivaldi. I still have the same problem. I go into settings, select Startup with Last Session, set a startup page, and close the settings window (or even move to a different tab). When I return to the general tab, I find startup set to Specific Pages again.
-
@biggerfisch Hi, you can't have Last Session and Specific Pages. It's either/or.
-
@Pathduck I mis-typed. I meant homepage.
-
@biggerfisch I can't reproduce it here, testing in Vivaldi 7.0 Stable, clean profile. Setting Startup With => Last Session stays set and the browser starts with the last session.
How do you reproduce this issue, step-by-step starting from a clean profile?
-
Since I can't upload videos, these images are meant to be viewed in sequence:
First image: undesirable settings.
Second image: set to "last session"
Third image: switched to Sync settings to get out of General
Fourth image: back to General settings, which are undesirable once again
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@biggerfisch Nope, can't reproduce.
Video: https://0x0.st/Xn6y.mp4
Maybe you have Sync settings set to use Specific Pages, and it gets synced back. It shouldn't happen but I guess it's possible.
Try to disable Sync and try again if it sticks.
AND try:
- Set to Last Session
- Open url
chrome://sync-internals
- Click "Trigger GetUpdates"
- Check Settings again
-
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi refuses to save startup settings.:
chrome://sync-internals
When you say "disable Sync," do you mean log out? I logged out, set it to Last Session, visited the URL, and clicked as instructed, and it still keeps resetting to Specific Pages.
Notably, nothing happened when I clicked Trigger GetUpdates. This is what I saw:
If I try it when logged in, I see this:
-
@biggerfisch I didn't mean log out and then do Trigger GetUpdates, that requires you to be logged in.
Anyway, doesn't matter.
Try:
- Log in to Sync
- Do a Reset Remote Data
- This will log you out of Sync and delete server-side data
- Make sure Startup With = Session
- Log in to Sync again and set a new encryption password (or re-use the old one, doesn't matter)
Also try removing any sites set in Specific Sites, in case those matter.
-
@Pathduck I followed your latest instructions and still no success.
The problem does not recur if I create a new profile; the new one works fine. I don't really want to start my profile from scratch again; I want to keep my username, passwords, bookmarks, settings, etc.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@biggerfisch said in Vivaldi refuses to save startup settings.:
The problem does not recur if I create a new profile;
That's kind of why I asked you to start from a clean profile and write up the steps needed to reproduce it.
I'm afraid there's no more ideas coming from here.
There's no setting that can fix this, it seems just like a broken profile, unknown what caused that.
You could spend time figuring out what's wrong with your profile or start a new one.
In any case, start with this:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Hello
I was in the same situation.
You have the perplexity extension installed, right.
Removing this worked fine.
Try it if you like.