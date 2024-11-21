Chrome manager passwords in Vivaldy
-
Hello, is it possible to use the Google/Chrome password manager in the Vivaldi browser on the Desktop?
Thank you very much
-
Pesala Ambassador
@stillwolf Make a bookmark to
vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
-
@Pesala Thank you, and how do I set up the Google/Chrome password manager there? I need to use the Chrome password manager in the Vivaldi browser (to synchronize with other devices).
Thank you
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@stillwolf It's not possible to set Vivaldi to sync to Google accounts at all.
Vivaldi syncs to your Vivaldi Account.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck @stillwolf To add to what Pathduck said: Google does not allow Chromium embedders (Like Vivaldi) to use the Google Sync API; some years ago there was a possibility for non-Chromium to access it, but they have now blocked access. In any case, we decided we didn't want access.
You can import Chrome passwords into Vivaldi if you want them accessible to Vivaldi (and then you can sync them to our service if you wish)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@yngve I think it makes perfect sense
- Google Chrome syncs to your Google account
- Microsoft Edge syncs to your Microsoft account
- Opera syncs to your Opera account
- Firefox syncs to your Firefox account
- Brave syncs to your Brave account
- Lynx syncs to your Lynx account... wait...
-
@yngve I understand your decision, but I can't use Vivaldi on all devices (home vs work), Chrome can. Now I'm faced with the decision of whether to keep importing passwords from one browser to another, or rather switch back to Chrome.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@stillwolf The point is that NO Browsers have access to the other browsers' Sync system.
An alternative is one of the third-party password manager tools (with cross-browser support) with a separate Sync system; you still would have to import your passwords to that tool; they don't have access to your browser's Sync system, either.
-
@Pathduck I wrote about Password Manager and until recently Microsoft had a Password Manager for Vivaldi/Chrome. The interconnection makes sense to me for use on multiple devices, e.g. when you have different browsers at home and at work.