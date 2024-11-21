No more automatic renaming of files about to download
Hi there,
so previously Vivaldi would automatically rename any file I'd try to download if a file with that same name already existed in the target folder - very helpful when downloading screenshots from your Steam Content page, cause they are uniformly and annoyingly named download.jpg. Vivaldi would then add a " ([previous number+1])" to the new file - which it doesn't do any more. Did I change an option I'm not aware of or was that functionality officially scrapped? Can I somehow reenable it?
Cheers!
@gkyl See Settings, Downloads:Automatically Avoid Target Filename Collisions When Choosing File Save as
That's not an option I have, though. There are only "Save Files to Default Location Without Asking", "Update Default Location When Choosing Save as Location", "Display Downloads Automatically" and "Notify on Completed Downloads".
@gkyl Already available in the Snapshot builds. No doubt it will come soon to the Stable builds.
Alright, I'll wait for that to be part of the stable version then. Thanks! I wonder why they removed that functionality to begin with, though. Did the implementation change (and hence the new option)?
@gkyl Users requested the change, then other users complained about the lack of an option, so they added the checkbox to make the new behaviour optional.
Oh, I see! Thanks for shedding some light on that!