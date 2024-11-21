Just a note to express my appreciation for Vivaldi. I

hope there will be more privacy features linking devices with the strongest means to circumvent profiling across all divisions online. Privacy is the key to authentic democracy -- of whatever origin it takes form and wherever it grows.

I want to be able to work within the EU with its constitutionally mandated General Data Protection Regulation, visit Türkiye with its reform-minded privacy movement, travel and work in China where the need for privacy will eventually find expression in its "whole-process democracy", communicate fully with Palestinian professionals under siege, and not have one tiny, gremlin-like, old lady here in Prague nosing into my phone or computer to report its contents or use as "suspicious." I don't want the evils of access as claimed by "Homeland Security" or the FBI allowed entry to the same, nor the filth and violence mongered in the deep or dark web granted license to kill my civil liberties and human rights. I want the privacy Vivaldi is advancing day by day: worth every moment.