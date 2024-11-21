Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly
Suddenly I seem not to get http pages loaded anymore in general. These are basically UI's of various devices in my home network, including 4G modem UI, router UI and several automation devices I have in my house. Some of these (the most simple ones?) seem to work, most of them not.
Basically the loading of the page gets stuck at very early phase. It can access the devices, but some elements of their UI code seem not be accepted anymore by Vivaldi.
Same goes with Brave and probably other Chromium based browsers also. I have used all the tricks of the pack I know, to no avail. Simply wont load.
As an example, this is the Inspect/console log:
Any idea?
If you're using NoScript, make sure to update it to version 12.0.2. It rolled out to the chrome-store this morning.
mib2berlin Soprano
@1mechanic
Hi, there is a flag using unsecure URL's as secure:
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
Maybe it is enough to add the main IP or you have to create a list.
Cheers, mib
@jrkl75 said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
If you're using NoScript, make sure to update it to version 12.0.2. I rolled out to the chrome-store this morning.
OK, thanks, I'll try!
Stupid question, perhaps, but how do I update it? All I could find was to remove it (and install again), but wont that destroy all my settings?
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
@1mechanic
Hi, there is a flag using unsecure URL's as secure:
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
Maybe it is enough to add the main IP or you have to create a list.
Cheers, mib
Thanks, I tried that already, no change in behaviour
@1mechanic said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
Thanks, I tried that already, no change in behaviour
Had you added
http://192.168.1.5to the list and restarted?
@1mechanic It should update it automatically, but I don't know the behavior of Vivaldi regarding updates.
I exported my rules in NoScript and removed the extension. After that I went to the chrome store and downloaded the last version. After install, import the rules and you're done. I'm not 100% sure this will fix your issue though, but you can try.
@1mechanic Test with Guest Profile to exclude extensions issues, and tell if that works.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
@1mechanic said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
Thanks, I tried that already, no change in behaviour
Had you added
http://192.168.1.5to the list and restarted?
Yes I have.
HOWEVER, as per @jrkl75 suggested, I found the way to update Noscript (need to be in developer mode) and updating it to 12.0.2, which did the trick! Thanks!
@1mechanic The last version is available on the chrome store.
The solution you took works fine, but the plugin won't be updated anymore. I suggest you remove it (don't forget to export the rules) and reinstall from the chrome-store, unless you don't care about the new updates.
@jrkl75 said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
@1mechanic The last version is available on the chrome store.
The solution you took works fine, but the plugin won't be updated anymore. I suggest you remove it (don't forget to export the rules) and reinstall from the chrome-store, unless you don't care about the new updates.
OK, thanks, will do.
It seems that all the extensions got updated, is it now the case, that I need to uninstall/install all of them?
I don't know what you mean with "all of them". You should have only 1 NoScript extension. I have you duplicate, remove them both. Do not forget to export your rules! After you removed them, go to the chrome store and reinstall it. https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/noscript/doojmbjmlfjjnbmnoijecmcbfeoakpjm
@jrkl75 said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
I don't know what you mean with "all of them". You should have only 1 NoScript extension. I have you duplicate, remove them both. Do not forget to export your rules! After you removed them, go to the chrome store and reinstall it. https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/noscript/doojmbjmlfjjnbmnoijecmcbfeoakpjm
I mean all of the extensions I have. Also others than Noscript
@1mechanic said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
@jrkl75 said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
I don't know what you mean with "all of them". You should have only 1 NoScript extension. I have you duplicate, remove them both. Do not forget to export your rules! After you removed them, go to the chrome store and reinstall it. https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/noscript/doojmbjmlfjjnbmnoijecmcbfeoakpjm
I mean all of the extensions I have. Also others than Noscript
I used the update button in the picture:
I only know that NoScript caused this issue in my case. I don't know what extensions you are running. I only run: NoScript, uBlock Origin and Consentomatic.
You only have to remove NoScript and reinstall it via the chrome store and see if that fixes your issue.
@1mechanic I see you have the last version of NS. Everything should be fine now, unless it's still not working for you.
@1mechanic Use Guest Profile if crappy extensions causes blocks.
Why is there a use case to block on devices in LAN? You do not trust firmware of your hardware? Then NoScript is not more security!
@DoctorG Based on what is NoScript a "crappy" extension?
I have used if for years without any issues. This is the first time the author forgot something and caused this issue. He fixed it after confirmation and in a couple of hours the update was in the chrome store.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
@1mechanic Use Guest Profile if crappy extensions causes blocks.
Why is there a use case to block on devices in LAN? You do not trust firmware of your hardware? Then NoScript is not more security!
Uhm... I do not quite get this "Why is there a use case to block on devices in LAN?"... I'm NOT trying to block them, but the opposite.
Noscript is there to prevent external sites from running js that I do not trust right away. Of course it does the checking for all the sites, LAN sites as well, if not disabled for them. Now it only did not work anymore. This seems to be, to my understanding, the point of all this: Something has changed and developers of the Noscript made a new version to fix the issue?
@jrkl75 said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
@DoctorG Based on what is NoScript a "crappy" extension?
See:
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi not loading home network http sites correctly:
@1mechanic Use Guest Profile if crappy extensions causes blocks.
I said: "Use Guest Profile if crappy extensions causes blocks."
My advice was for all(!) crappy extensions. Then this a correct advice.
If did not say: NoScript is a crappy extension.