Suddenly I seem not to get http pages loaded anymore in general. These are basically UI's of various devices in my home network, including 4G modem UI, router UI and several automation devices I have in my house. Some of these (the most simple ones?) seem to work, most of them not.

Basically the loading of the page gets stuck at very early phase. It can access the devices, but some elements of their UI code seem not be accepted anymore by Vivaldi.

Same goes with Brave and probably other Chromium based browsers also. I have used all the tricks of the pack I know, to no avail. Simply wont load.

As an example, this is the Inspect/console log:

Any idea?