Hey!

I have installe the DEVONthink extension to capture webs. When I click on the extension Vivaldi ask the me following:

Is there a way to allow this on all the sites? it's quite annoying I need to allow this per site.

I've tried to search this settings on the vivaldi and I can't find anything, so any guidance would be great.

PS1/ just for you to know the message in the box says: "Always allow xxxxxx.web to open links of this type in the associated app"

PS2/ I'm posting this on mac because I mainly operate in a mac, but I guess this is also happening on windows.