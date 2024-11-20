All of a sudden, imap sync with gmail stopped working. However, sending e-mails still work (mails sent through vivaldi show up in gmail's sent).

The console says:

[ERROR][2024-11-20T19:44:18.628Z][9][[email protected]][imap.gmail.com] Could not connect to server Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1) [1437235:1437235:1120/204418.630427:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1) [ERROR][2024-11-20T19:44:18.628Z][9][[email protected]][imap.gmail.com] Could not connect to server Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1) [1437235:1437235:1120/204418.630427:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1)

I removed a phone from my Google account and also turned on a phone that I did not use for some time. However, I do not see how it could have an influence.

i tried restarting vivaldi and putting the account offline and online. I guess I could try removing it and reenabling it, that usually helsp, but is there a better solution? Is this a known problem? I could not find anything meaningful with that error message.

Using my phone's client and webmail for now.