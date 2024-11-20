Cannot connect to gmail (sending e-mails works) with Uncaught (in promise) Error: Timeout connecting to server
All of a sudden, imap sync with gmail stopped working. However, sending e-mails still work (mails sent through vivaldi show up in gmail's sent).
The console says:
[ERROR][2024-11-20T19:44:18.628Z][9][[email protected]][imap.gmail.com] Could not connect to server Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1) [1437235:1437235:1120/204418.630427:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1) [ERROR][2024-11-20T19:44:18.628Z][9][[email protected]][imap.gmail.com] Could not connect to server Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1) [1437235:1437235:1120/204418.630427:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Timeout connecting to server", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js (1)
I removed a phone from my Google account and also turned on a phone that I did not use for some time. However, I do not see how it could have an influence.
i tried restarting vivaldi and putting the account offline and online. I guess I could try removing it and reenabling it, that usually helsp, but is there a better solution? Is this a known problem? I could not find anything meaningful with that error message.
Using my phone's client and webmail for now.
mib2berlin Soprano
@felagund
Hi, I could only test send from Vivaldi internal 7.1 vivaldi.net account to a stable 7.0 with a gmail.com account, no problems.
I use gmail only for testing so this in may not a good real world test.
Yeah, I doubt it is something non-setup specific. Still would be nice to know what that error means. I keep getting these esoteric errors with my 100k e-mail.
Funny thing - it just synced, but still keeps complaining - but it stopped for 8 minutes vetween 2127 and 2136. So maybe Google has something on their side?
Hm, so for 35 minutes ago, it stopped throwing the error. Seems like indeed it was Google that had some problem with Vivaldi (my phone's seemed to work all along).