Most Recent Notes on Top when Appending to Note
Wouldn't it make more sense to have the most recent note on top when you select "Append to Note"? My most frequent use case is appending to the last note I saved, or to a pretty recent one. Scrolling all the way down to find it, doesn't make sense. Seems like an easy win.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dgenchev Hi, have you noticed the header and the sorting arrow?
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS ordering of notes in Panel and/or Tab does not affect ordering of Append to Note list. For example, Notes ordered by sort by last modified date (newest to oldest):
but Append to Note list ordered oldest to newest:
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@yojimbo274064400 Oh I didn't even know there was a difference nor what "append to note" was...
I don't really use that feature, but I do use notes a bit.
It seems to only sort by the manual order.