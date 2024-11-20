@DoctorG I have to sign into FINRA.org , you can too as an investor, if you want to look my firm up, my CRD# is 24761, as a MEMBER firm, a mini mini mini charles schwab, and file my Annual Audit.

After i am signed in and drilled down to the filing my annual audit form. It presents me with required lines for my Sarbanes Oxley auditor's info. Ask a friend how expensive these can be!

Vivaldi, applause to them, fills out most of the required fields for the auditor. I only do this once a year, so a standing applause to Vivaldi. It was able to fill out all of the fields, about a dozen, including his PCAOB#, except for the zip code. It would not allow any other zip code except my own office zip code. I tried and tried to change it and couldn't. So I filed it with my zip code for his office zip code and then i contacted FINRA and told of them of my error.

I will now have to filed an amended annual audit report due to the zip code error. Filing those amendments can get you in trouble, as it raises red flags!