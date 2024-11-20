auto populate, addresses, desktop
Smeeding2535
I work in a highly regulated industry. To avoid being hacked, i have moved to linux, thunderbird, and vivaldi. I was trying to file with my regulator, FINRA, my Sarbanes Oxley audit, expensive, and FINRA and Vivaldi could not make nice with one another. Besides going back to google or edge, what can i do? Thank you...b³ (it did allow me to ultimately populate all the fields except for the zip code!!)
trying to ask a help question sucks with ya'll!!!!!!
@Smeeding2535 Perhaps my language barrier does not let me to decypher what you need.
Please explain what is missing for you in Vivaldi?
Smeeding2535
@DoctorG I have to sign into
FINRA.org, you can too as an investor, if you want to look my firm up, my CRD# is 24761, as a MEMBER firm, a mini mini mini charles schwab, and file my Annual Audit.
After i am signed in and drilled down to the filing my annual audit form. It presents me with required lines for my Sarbanes Oxley auditor's info. Ask a friend how expensive these can be!
Vivaldi, applause to them, fills out most of the required fields for the auditor. I only do this once a year, so a standing applause to Vivaldi. It was able to fill out all of the fields, about a dozen, including his PCAOB#, except for the zip code. It would not allow any other zip code except my own office zip code. I tried and tried to change it and couldn't. So I filed it with my zip code for his office zip code and then i contacted FINRA and told of them of my error.
I will now have to filed an amended annual audit report due to the zip code error. Filing those amendments can get you in trouble, as it raises red flags!
