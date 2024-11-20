Option to have seperate speed dial section for mobile
-
I don't usually use the same sites in mobile and desktop. On desktop I have like 5,6 speed dial pages. On mobile I would like to have a minimalistic design considering the screen space. But current arrangement of vivaldi prevents that with its all or nothing approach. It would be better if I can have a seperate speed dial page for mobile and keep other speed dials disabled on mobile
-
Hi,
If I understand you correctly, this is already implemented on Vivaldi.
Check at:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-bookmarks/android-speed-dials/
I recommend you to check all the Help Pages.
There are lots of information and tweaks.