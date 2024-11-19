Ever since Facebook has enacted end to end encrypted messages no new messages show up and it keeps asking me to enter my pin number after I close and reopen vivaldi

Fb doesn't log me out even after closing the tab with FB open in it which is ok with me, but messenger always wants my pin and then never shows new messages even after having it restore messages. So its as if Vivaldi is not saving them to a local file as it should do which is what FB says it's meant to do and therefor fails to show any old or new end to end encrypted messages.

I have Privacy Badger and uBlock Origin installed but even turning those off doesn't make any difference