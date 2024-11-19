I don't know if this is a linux-only problem and I can't remember if this issue already existed in the first stable v7 release.

The version I currently use is v7.0.3495.14, but the issue occurred at least in the version prior as well, most probably the ones before, too.

I couldn't find any other report on this. Which doesn't mean there aren't any, it could just be that I didn't use the correct terms to find other reports.

When starting vivaldi, tabs only load the cached version of a web site, I always have to manually reload them to have them load the current version of a web page. This is true for the tab that is activated after starting vivaldi as well as the tabs I activate by clicking on them.

This is easy to recognize on pages that have webcam images, github, forums etc. where new / updated content / images are only shown after manually reloading the page.

I checked, I have "load images" set to "always". So that shouldn't be not the issue. Also, I couldn't find any relevant setting when searching for "cache" in settings or flags.

I have "lazy loading" of tabs enabled. I tried without, but then my default profile wouldn't load successfully but eventually crash, as apparently 32 GB of RAM where not enough for the amount of tabs / content vivaldi was trying to load. I didn't check with other profiles to see if that would have made even a difference for this issue, because it wouldn't be a viable solution for me anyway due to unusable for my default profile.

I understand that the cached content is loaded (on some pages logins are even still working) when vivaldi crashed in the previous session, but if run after normal close, I'd expect all tabs to load the current version of a web page when activated.

If there really is no other report about this issue, it's probably some setting I'm missing (or the good old "extension interference"). So any hint would be appreciated.