site specific issue, loaded block hides
Hello there! I have some weird problem with only one specific site (gog). The issue is that when I try to open chat page it seems to load all as usual, but then rapidly "hide" loaded content from me. This happening only on desktop version of vivaldi, while on mobile all works just fine. I'm already make sure that there is no any addons impact at all, because in private mode issue reproduce in same way. Also built in ad/track blocker is turned off. What can be a reason for such thing? Can someone reproduce described problem?
@kovdraman Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
What happens in Guest Profile or in a fresh test profile without enabling Vivaldi Blocker and making no settings?
I expect that Vivaldi Blocker or some other adblocker extension can cause that content is not displayed.
Or use of proxy/vpn blocks content.
In rare cases security tools (Antivirus, Internet Security) can remove web page content.
I can not reproduce loss on content on page with 7.0.3495.15 Win 11 23H2.
Whoa, it made a trick. Thanks. Afterward I found that some allowed in private mode extension cause the issue. It was some vpn, which were turned off all the time, so idk why. Deleted that crap. Thank you again and have a great day! (^_^)
Edit: if anyone will find it with same issue -- it was Urban VPN.