@kovdraman Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/

What happens in Guest Profile or in a fresh test profile without enabling Vivaldi Blocker and making no settings?

I expect that Vivaldi Blocker or some other adblocker extension can cause that content is not displayed.

Or use of proxy/vpn blocks content.

In rare cases security tools (Antivirus, Internet Security) can remove web page content.

I can not reproduce loss on content on page with 7.0.3495.15 Win 11 23H2.