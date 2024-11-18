Today I realized, that you have to put a little bit of effort to make address bar suggestions functional.

If you want to use nicknames + frequently visited urls as search suggestions, it works correctly only once you manually clear out some seemingly random bookmarks that appear there among suggestions.

Once you clear these suggestions, they don't appear anymore not are they substituted by some other random closely matching bookmarks

Unfortunately, it's not possible to weed out historical urls you might have visited repeatedly - even if you delete the bookmark itself, the url still appears as suggestion from history.

Also unfortunately, some bookmarks can't be removed from suggestions and some can. Uhhhh.