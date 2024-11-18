Some songs about the weather:

Walking 'round the room singin' Stormy Weather...

Crowded House - Weather With You

Keeps rainin' all the time...

Billie Holiday - Stormy Weather

Shiver in my bones just thinking about the weather

10,000 Maniacs - Like the Weather

And the world is getting flatter

And the sky is falling all around

Tom Waits - Strange Weather

Think I'm gonna run into bad weather

Skies are gray, 'cause our love just ain't together

The Supremes - Bad Weather

And the wind and snow and the rain that blows

None of those would matter much without you

Built to Spill - The Weather