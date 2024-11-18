Weather widget – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3527.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we provide the most frequently requested widget, since the arrival of the Dashboard in 7.0. Yes… we have a weather widget now. ️️️️
Click here to see the full blog post
thomasp Vivaldi Team
Woo
Goal of every software. Became a weather and news software.
bravo!
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ruarí The Vivaldi team inspires with every small and large update. The weather widget is a great success.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
krisenrita Ambassador
Also shared on Bluesky!
8th updated
JuniorSilva30
Thanks for the update and especially for fixing the bug : [UI Zoom] Zooming below 100% in the new Vivaldi UI causes the Minimize, Maximize and Close icons to be the wrong size (VB-111106)
Pesala Ambassador
@iAN-CooG And in London.
I just have a default window with the BBC Weather as the only tab. I work in the single workspace where I keep my mail tab. One could equally well add the Weather page as a Web Panel, and have the full details readily to hand without leaving the current workspace.
The dashboard is just “Creeping Sophistication,” in my opinion. It serves no useful function that did not exist before.
I look forward to raining … snapshots!
As previosly seen on Vivaldi forecast.
Aaron Translator
Weather widget
[Calendar] The Chinese week day’s abbreviation in Calendar/Task View is wrong (VB-111548)
derDay Supporters
@iAN-CooG
even great that met.eo knows Köln but not Cologne (local spelling (with umlaut!) vs english/international)
Yesss, gimme more dashboard features MOARRR
jimmynewtron Patron
Weather widget
Nice, VB-110623
It wasn't extremely frequent but quite annoying ^^
The weather widget is tidy and easy to use. Too bad it doesn't include my location. It does include a location about 12 Km away, but in this area, due to terrain, temperatures, winds and precipitation can vary widely between locations that are close to each other.
HalleAndert
I love the new weather widget so much. Thank you so much for that. However, I noticed that the widgets have different opacity. I like the slight transparency of the date & note widget. Is it possible to add an background opacity option per widget? That way each user can set the opacity as they like it.
-
fred8615 Supporters Patron
What company is providing the info for the weather widget?