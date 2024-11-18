I'm not sure if this wasn't available already for longer time.

Anyways, just a heads up that it's now possible to bookmark the whole tab stack.

This can greatly improve your workflow until better sync of desktop and mobile tabs exists.

While you are inside the tab stack...

Stack context menu > select tabs

Stack context menu > select all

Stack context menu > bookmark tabs

It creates a folder with current timestamp and multiple bookmarks according to the selected tabs.