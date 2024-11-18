I fully accept that handling of Contacts remains primitive until enhanced functionality is eventually ready for release, but wonder if I've missed a setting or a pre-requisite somewhere. Can anyone confirm and/or explain the behaviour I experience?

If I create or edit a Contact in the web panel and insert a Birthday I must use the clumsy drop-down date-picker because direct entry is not accepted BUT that datum is never saved in the record of that Contact.

I wondered if V is also attempting to create an event in a dedicated annuals/birthdays calendar but silently failing to create such an event in such a calendar and consequently failing to record the date in the Contact (perhaps regarding the whole thing as one transaction so a fail in one aspect rolls back any change to the other with no changes being committed).

I'm using only local calendars and even made sure that the Birthday Event Template was pointing to an extant local calendar just to cover the unlikely case of those settings being used.