First: I've been a long time user of first Opera then Vivaldi and I absolutely love the browser!

At work I currently use 505 tabs in 12 windows, on different desktops.

I recognize that this is a massive number compared to most users, but it has never been much of a problem before with the Vivaldi feature of Lazy Load Restored Tabs and Tab Hibernation.

When I start Vivaldi, its total memory usage seems to be <5 GB, as reported by iStatMenus.

Naturally, this figure goes up as I use tabs, but it has never gone over 10 GB before.

Now it seems as if not only does the Hibernation feature not work (whether on "automatic" or "2 hours"), Vivaldi seems to be leaking enormous amounts of RAM even over the weekend when I'm not actively using it. It went from around 13 GB last Friday to 27 GB this morning!

Note: I wasn't using it, but the macbook was running during the weekend, not sleeping.