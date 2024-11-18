I have three profiles in Vivaldi: a personal one, a work one (my employer), and a second work one for my main client. All three have Vivaldi accounts that are signed in to my browser and doing full syncs. All three Vivaldi accounts have specific profile images set.

When I have a specific profile selected, Vivaldi displays that profile's image in the toolbar, in the profile selector, and in the manage profiles window. However, the other two accounts don't display their synced profile images, just the default profile image. If I change to one of the other profiles, the newly selected profile image is displayed, but both of the other two profiles (including the one that was displaying properly a moment ago) are once again just the default profile image.

The screenshot below shows that the selected profile has a profile image (synced from the Vivaldi account). The other two profiles in the list also have profile images set for their respective Vivaldi accounts, but they won't display unless that profile is selected.