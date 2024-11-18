Could not find this kind of request, so here we go.

Feature:

I would appreciate an option to set a default location to which bookmarks are saved, as opposed to the current behavior of remembering the folder to which a bookmark was added last.

Saving it to a bookmarks bar would also be fine if variable location is problematic, but explicitly selected default folder would be perfect.

As an example of an use case:

I often save bookmarks as a "to view later" kind of thing. I used to do that by just tapping the bookmark icon and it would then be saved in the default "todo" folder. If later on review I would decide that I would want to put it somewhere else more permanently, I would go through the folder selection menu.

With the current behavior, if I ever forget to reset the last remembered folder to my "todo" folder, I might unintentionally start saving new bookmarks to a different location. Those bookmarks then might get "lost" and would litter the folder structure of other bookmarks.

It makes me uncomfortable with using the one click bookmark feature, as I feel the need to make sure the bookmark is being saved where I expect it to be.

I would not expect this to be too extensive of a feature in implementation, at least in one of the forms, although I know that unforeseen interactions do like to creep in. It would fix one annoyance that I found while switching to Vivaldi, as apart from it I am very impressed with the experience.