Move the panel to the right of the vertical tabs, so that the tabs are not hidden
-
When you use the panel on the left-hand side, next to the vertical tabs, when you try to interact with the panel, the vertical tabs are hidden when you open something like Favorites, Translator, Web Pages and others.
If the panel were on the right side of the vertical tabs, the vertical tabs would not become hidden.
Notice in the second image that when you try to open the translator, it is above the vertical tabs.
-
A solution would be to turn off "Floating Panel", but I dislike that it shifts the page. So I agree with this suggestion.