Vivaldi version 7.0.3495 64 bit, but I've seen this behaviour in other versions too. Finally asking a question about it.

Trying to load a "large" HTML file from my harddrive. 77mb.

Some pictures, png, total 250kb. rest is a table.

Page loads... reaches between 4.6 and 5gb of memory usage, it drops to about 3.2, goes up a bit and then gets suspended. Dead bird.

Chrome and Edge show exactly the same behaviour. I read that mozilla thing (can't think of name) handles this fine. But I hate it so I don't want to use it.

Hardware acceleration off: dead bird.

Increase windows virtual memory to 500gb: dead bird. (so put it back to system managed, because it's stupid)

System has 64GB of ram of which about 45% is used. (see screenshot. ignore the 100% cpu. it's not related).

At first I thought it was some weird 32bit 4gb limit, but thankfully that doesn't seem to be it. But because it's 2024, almost 2025, it has to be even dumber than that: an arbitrary limit.

Please remove. If it crashes, because it uses up all 64gb of my memory, at least it crashes for a reason.

Thank you

Chrome: