Vivaldi tabs keeps getting suspended during loading of large html file.
MartinS13X
Vivaldi version 7.0.3495 64 bit, but I've seen this behaviour in other versions too. Finally asking a question about it.
Trying to load a "large" HTML file from my harddrive. 77mb.
Some pictures, png, total 250kb. rest is a table.
Page loads... reaches between 4.6 and 5gb of memory usage, it drops to about 3.2, goes up a bit and then gets suspended. Dead bird.
Chrome and Edge show exactly the same behaviour. I read that mozilla thing (can't think of name) handles this fine. But I hate it so I don't want to use it.
Hardware acceleration off: dead bird.
Increase windows virtual memory to 500gb: dead bird. (so put it back to system managed, because it's stupid)
System has 64GB of ram of which about 45% is used. (see screenshot. ignore the 100% cpu. it's not related).
At first I thought it was some weird 32bit 4gb limit, but thankfully that doesn't seem to be it. But because it's 2024, almost 2025, it has to be even dumber than that: an arbitrary limit.
Please remove. If it crashes, because it uses up all 64gb of my memory, at least it crashes for a reason.
Thank you
Chrome:
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MartinS13X said in Vivaldi tabs keeps getting suspended during loading of large html file.:
Trying to load a "large" HTML file from my harddrive. 77mb
That's not a "large" HTML file. That's an "insanely huge" HTML file.
What on earth would make someone create such a monstrosity? No wonder it crashes browsers. Since it also happens in other browsers, not really a Vivaldi issue.
There is no "arbitrary limit" in the browser. The only limit is your system. And I doubt any system will be able load such a monstrostity.
Are you able to share the file, I'm curious how it does here.
MartinS13X
@Pathduck that's what you get when you often work with files/databases well into the multiple GB size with multiple 100k' entries and suddenly 77mb turns into nothing.
Unfortunately I can't share the file or even a snippet.
What I can tell you, is that the table has 160k lines in it.
I could easily generate one 10 times this size.
I fail to see how my system is the limit (apart from software), as none of the limit's are used when loading this.
You can even see below, Vivaldi is more than willing to load 10 tabs of the same file, only to crap out between 4.5-5GB (per tab) and then suspend the tabs.
So yes, while unlikely to be hit under normal circumstances, I do think it's an artificial limit.
This was at 96% system memory usage.
Anyways, I'll rip the table out of the html file, convert it and dump it into excel or something.
[edit]
Before you say "but your CPU is at 100% all the time so that must be it":
It does the exact same thing.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MartinS13X said in Vivaldi tabs keeps getting suspended during loading of large html file.:
Anyways, I'll rip the table out of the html file, convert it and dump it into excel or something.
Yes, this would be the Correct Thing.
Browser tables were never meant to be used for gigantic datasets. Such data is meant for databases or spreadsheets.
MartinS13X
Thanks for the reply btw.
Just realised my wording may have come across as being a bit "short" (for lack of being able to think of a different term).