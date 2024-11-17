I am using Wordpress.com (my blog is leisureguy.ca). I have in my Media Library a PDF that readers can download in this post: https://leisureguy.ca/2006/11/11/robert-graves-1895-1985/

The PDF consists of a series of passages in alphabetic order on author name.

When I download the PDF when using Firefox or Opera, I get the full PDF, with the last author in the downloaded file being Sir Leonard Wooley.

But when I download the PDF in Vivaldi, the downloaded file is truncated, with the last author being Herbert Read.

I am using

macOS Sequoia 15.1

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Revision 2cd8ae09bb5a6e10689b472f6f28cd66789cc6b3

I have (repeatedly) cleared the Vivaldi cache and even closed and reopened Vivaldi. I still cannot download the file past Herbert Read, although Firefox and Opera have no trouble downloading the full file.