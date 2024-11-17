Truncated PDF download from Wordpress post
I am using Wordpress.com (my blog is leisureguy.ca). I have in my Media Library a PDF that readers can download in this post: https://leisureguy.ca/2006/11/11/robert-graves-1895-1985/
The PDF consists of a series of passages in alphabetic order on author name.
When I download the PDF when using Firefox or Opera, I get the full PDF, with the last author in the downloaded file being Sir Leonard Wooley.
But when I download the PDF in Vivaldi, the downloaded file is truncated, with the last author being Herbert Read.
macOS Sequoia 15.1
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 2cd8ae09bb5a6e10689b472f6f28cd66789cc6b3
I have (repeatedly) cleared the Vivaldi cache and even closed and reopened Vivaldi. I still cannot download the file past Herbert Read, although Firefox and Opera have no trouble downloading the full file.
@Leisureguy
@Leisureguy Hi, your site does something to the link so it's forced as a download and not opened in the browser's PDF viewer. That in itself doesn't have any impact on the file being truncated or not though, just a note. People generally prefer to open PDFs in the browser for a quick read before downloading.
When I download the PDF in Vivaldi I get
reader-passages.pdfwith a filesize of 243,137 bytes which is exactly the same as the server says it is in the
content-lengthheader.
The last author is "SIR LEONARD WOOLEY".
So all seems fine here.
Maybe you hit a temporary server glitch?
@Pathduck It's reassuring that you were able to download the full PDF. Perhaps it's just something in my configuration. Now that I know readers can get the full file, I can relax.
And I appreciate the suggestion that people might want to see the PDF before downloading. That had not occurred to me. Wordpress does indeed allow the PDF to be displayed in the post; I had just turned that off.
Thank you for your reply.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Leisureguy said in Truncated PDF download from Wordpress post:
And I appreciate the suggestion that people might want to see the PDF before downloading. That had not occurred to me. Wordpress does indeed allow the PDF to be displayed in the post; I had just turned that off.
Yeah, I figured that out later - turns out you have to click the link "Reader Passages" and not the Download button, then the PDF will be opened in the browser as expected.
Maybe someone on MacOS will have to test as well, I'm on Windows.
But I can't imagine what could cause a PDF to be "truncated".
Far as I know PDFs, either it downloads in full or it becomes an invalid PDF and can't be opened in any viewer. It's a binary file - either it works or it doesn't - there's no middle ground where it "half works" or the last page goes mysteriously "missing".
Does it still happen?
Does it happen on the link I made above directly to the file?
What's the file size of the file you've downloaded?
Could you share the downloaded file?
@Pathduck I just now tried again — and this time no problem. I got the full file, through "Woolsey." Same process, no truncation.
Weird. Maybe it was a temporary server glitch. The overall complexity of the system that's been created piecemeal — all the software and hardware, all the individual programs in their various versions that interact on the internet — occasionally causes the emergence of unpredictable results. Perhaps this was one.
I appreciate your help and support.