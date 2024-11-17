Using Dropbox
I was going to start using Dropbox, but before creating an account, I came across the Privacy & Security concerns section on Wikipedia.
And the link Criticism of Dropbox expands on the information.
So, in 2024, how safe IS Dropbox?
Can Dropbox employees really access users' information & what about the claim that Dropbox has ownership of users' data?
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Arachnid i would just avoid anything with a sketchy policy like that
Pesala Ambassador
It doesn’t bother me because everything that is potentially sensitive is in encrypted 7z archives:
- WebPlus publications
- PagePlus Books and Correspondence
- ToDo.txt current diary and website login data
- Bank Statements, etc.