@dheffer Vivaldi calendar syncs with any service provider you may use. This is not too different than a service provider where you have an email address, in fact, most providers that give you an email address also give you a calendar account. Just as with email, this is an open format, and you can use any calendar application to access that account. On the desktop, Vivaldi is one such application.

On Android, you'll need the application DAVx5 that connects to such accounts (but doesn't have an interface to see your calendar entries) and then passes the information on to calendar apps like Digical. I think if you use Google's calendar app, DAVx5 is not required.