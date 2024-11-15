Greetings

Facing a similar issue - Vivaldi crashing after opening a couple of tabs, though no "dead bird" in my case.

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Adblock plus v 4.9.2 (November 12th, 2024 release)

128GB RAM

I did some debugging and it appears that there is an issue between the latest Vivaldi and the latest Adblock Plus extension.

Deleted ALL browsing data in order to avoid any tab pre-load

No other extension enabled except Adblock Plus

Opened Vivaldi, single tab with vivaldi://blank

Windows task manager showed 10 Vivaldi processes running, consuming anything between 4 and 6 GB RAM total.

Then I proceeded in opening tabs of "increasing difficulty", for example first open Vivaldi forums, wait for the page to load, then open amazon, wait for the page to load etc.

By the third tab the memory has spiked to ~14GB and Vivaldi crashed. The memory usage spiked even by simply highlighting some text in a tab.

Disabling the aforementioned extension considerably reduces the startup memory usage as well as the operating memory by 90%, though still 10 processes are initialized during startup of Vivaldi.

Note that I have tried the same steps with the latest Firefox and same Adblock Plus version and there the memory is kept around 2GB-3GB at any given time for the same tabs.

Also in Vivaldi, the Adblock Plus extension gives this warning "The extension failed to load properly. It might not be able to intercept network requests."

The solution is obvious: disable the extension and wait for its devs to fix whatever is causing the memory leak.

Though I would appreciate the warning for the extension to have been visible upfront; as it stands the only way for someone to see that there is an issue is to actively go to the Extensions page and check.

Hope this helps other users!