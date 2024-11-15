@felixlinares Hello. Welcome to the Vivaldi community!

Such an error can result when the receiving SMTP server has a size limit on file attachments. The 32.5MB shown in the popup, likely exceeds that limit and the server has blocked the message from being sent.

If possible, you could .ZIP the attachment to reduce its overall size and attempt to send it again.

To remove the current message and that popup, go into All Messages / Outbox and delete the message from there. That action will move it into the Trash folder.

If you do not see All Messages in the Mail panel, go to Mail / Mail Settings, scroll down to Mail Panel Order and Visibility and check the box next to All Messages.

