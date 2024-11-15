Problem with mail sending a messaage with big attachement
felixlinares
Hello, Ive been using mail without problem until now, Ive composed an email with some pdf attached, weight of all of it was around 35Mb, but after Ive sent the message Ive received a message every time I start Vivaldi telling me the message hasnt been sent and asks me to send it, if I click send the pop up closes but the message isnt sent, there is no copy in sent messages folder and every time I star Vivaldi the pop up asking to send the message appears, since there is no way to find where the message is to delete it I have no way to stop the popup from appearing which is annoying.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@felixlinares Hello. Welcome to the Vivaldi community!
Such an error can result when the receiving SMTP server has a size limit on file attachments. The 32.5MB shown in the popup, likely exceeds that limit and the server has blocked the message from being sent.
If possible, you could .ZIP the attachment to reduce its overall size and attempt to send it again.
To remove the current message and that popup, go into All Messages / Outbox and delete the message from there. That action will move it into the Trash folder.
If you do not see All Messages in the Mail panel, go to Mail / Mail Settings, scroll down to Mail Panel Order and Visibility and check the box next to All Messages.
felixlinares
@edwardp Hello, there, thanks for your help, it solved my problem.
Muchas gracias !
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@felixlinares You're very welcome. Glad to help.
mossman Ambassador
FYI 32.5MB is too big, really.
There isn't a real rule about size, but most servers used to complain after a couple of megabytes. It's complicated because it depends on the limits set by the admins and these are probably much higher now for the big webmail services, but they may still be quite low for locally-managed small businesses or individuals.