Good luck.

I gave up asking for security improvements a few years ago because unless users upvote an idea it is not important.

I pushed for DoH support long before it was no longer a choice, because I noticed that Yandex browser had simply integrated DNSCrypt support.

Nobody understood the need for encrypted authenticatable DNS at that time, so no upvotes.

I pushed for better man-in-the-middle protection and DNS error support when it was doable with an extension. But when the API changed many security extensions died, so no more DANE/TLS validation for us even though it can (and should) be done.

Again people don't understand why they would need to be able to confirm their own DNS and the DNS of the site you are on are actually the right ones.

It could be built in, and now has to be built in because it can't be done any other way, but Google won't do it because it will show users that Google themselves don't configure their sites properly.

Likewise it took over 2 years of pestering before Vivaldi finally sorted their DNSSec configuration. I didn't give up on that so finally Vivaldi domains got sorted, but I shouldn't need to keep pestering for support of existing standard protocols.