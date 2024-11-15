Today I type in into the searchbar "Nor" to search for NordVPN. See the result for "Nor":



As soon as i type in the d "Nordv" it changes to:



When I press now enter it opens the following page:

https://qwpeg.com/g/mai1uhgx16f9d25a6334004ed038cb/

and directly redirects to instead of to the google search result

https://nordvpn.com/special/?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_term=&utm_content=1029141&utm_campaign=off15&utm_source=aff8214

From where is this link coming and how can I switch this off?

//edit:

The page above belongs to Admitad which is doing online marketing. Now it is really the question, why did my search result get changed automatically to a referal link?