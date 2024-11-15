@CharlieChen I can reproduce your issue with a fresh profile. Please make a bug report via https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ and I'll confirm it.

I believe I've managed to recreate your theme exactly, but I'd suggest that you export your version and include it in the report, just in case I got something wrong.

EDIT: Nevermind, I've filed a bug report on your behalf, VB-111699. I'd still suggest you file your own so that you can provide any other details I might have missed + your version of your theme, but that's up to you. If you file your own report, you would also be notified via email once this is fixed and published.

P.S. For anyone that is curious, here is a gif of the bug in action.

The "accent color" change only happens when you initially visit a domain, i.e. when you navigate from the start page to a web page, or from one domain to another (e.g. vivaldi.net -> vivaldi.com):