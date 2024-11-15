How can I disable the accent color that comes with the theme
-
All that's turn off，Whenever I browse different web pages, the accent color changes the color of my tab bar, and I can't find the option to turn it off.
-
@CharlieChen In English, the option would read Accent color from site, I can't read whatever language is in your screenshot though it must be on a different part of the editor as I don't see any enabled checkboxes.
-
@CharlieChen You have to edit the theme you are using.
"Accent colour on Tab" or "Accent colour on Window" are options of the theme being used.
-
@sgunhouse i not see any about "Accent color from site" button
-
@CharlieChen "Accent from Page"
-
@iAN-CooG this button is use accent,i want to disable it .
-
@CharlieChen in your current theme at section Color Overrides click checkbox of Accent from Page and close Settings.
That's all.
But in your screenshot is see that both accent color override is disabled already.
-
@DoctorG I think so too, but it still exists
-
I suspect you're editing a different theme than the one in use
What happens if you select a different theme? Try "private", that one doesn't have the accent used.
-
@iAN-CooG private theme also it
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@CharlieChen Your first screenshot shows exactly how the theme is supposed to look with those settings. Your accent color is
#ffffffso it's white and your accent in the screenshot is white.
Please make a screenshot showing how the "accent color changes the color of my tab bar" like you say.
I suspect some language barrier here, and that you're misunderstanding how it's supposed to work.
-
@Pathduck My first screenshot is normal without any action, and the second screenshot is that the color under the tab bar after opening the website changes, but when I click anywhere in the browser with the mouse, he will become the first screenshot again
-
@CharlieChen said in How can I disable the accent color that comes with the theme:
@iAN-CooG private theme also it
You have some other problem then, because Private theme remains always the same and doesn't change the accent whatever site you visit.
Are you using some extension that could alter the accent colors? From the screenshot seems you're using many, no idea which.
Disable them all, or Open a Private Window and try there.
-
@CharlieChen I can reproduce your issue with a fresh profile.
Please make a bug report via https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ and I'll confirm it. I believe I've managed to recreate your theme exactly, but I'd suggest that you export your version and include it in the report, just in case I got something wrong.
EDIT: Nevermind, I've filed a bug report on your behalf, VB-111699. I'd still suggest you file your own so that you can provide any other details I might have missed + your version of your theme, but that's up to you. If you file your own report, you would also be notified via email once this is fixed and published.
P.S. For anyone that is curious, here is a gif of the bug in action.
The "accent color" change only happens when you initially visit a domain, i.e. when you navigate from the start page to a web page, or from one domain to another (e.g. vivaldi.net -> vivaldi.com):
-
@AltCode well spotted then, I couldn't reproduce it with my custom theme.
My accent remains the same even by changing from vivaldi.net to vivaldi.com
I'm on 7.1.3518.4
-
@AltCode That's right that's exactly my mistake
-
@iAN-CooG From my testing, this bug only occurs once the accent color is set to
#e8e8e8or anything whiter (such as
#ffffffin @CharlieChen's case), so unless your theme's accent color met that criteria, you were never going to be able to reproduce it.
-
@AltCode Ah ok, now it has an explanation, good you narrowed the exact problem