Tab history shortened to six entries (old issue)
The number of History entries in a tab, which are listed by pressing and holding the Back button, is reduced to six after the second restart of Vivaldi.
I described this for the first time in 2020 and attributed it to my large history file. But in recent tests of different versions, I also find this behavior in fresh installs of new and old versions.
I haven't found when this was first posted but @Mikefield first reminded of it 9 years ago and several more times later.
Is this tab history behavior intentional or so difficult to fix that it persists?
@Rarurix How big is your screen vertically? I can imagine that on a relatively short screen the touch-oprimized menus might only show a few items, and hence might only show the last 6 sites visited (though the rest would still exist; if you were to go back 5 pages then check again you'd see sites that didn't fit before). If this is your situation, try enabling compact menu layout.
If it isn't that, then I have no idea, sorry.
Pesala Ambassador
@Rarurix I can confirm the issue.
- After restarting the History list is still full
- After restarting again, the back button is greyed out, but GestureLeft still works. Then there are six items on the history.
I asked about the Bug Status
Pesala Ambassador
@Rarurix The bug was closed as “Cannot Reproduce.” It has now been reopened.
Thank you very much.