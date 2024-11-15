The number of History entries in a tab, which are listed by pressing and holding the Back button, is reduced to six after the second restart of Vivaldi.

I described this for the first time in 2020 and attributed it to my large history file. But in recent tests of different versions, I also find this behavior in fresh installs of new and old versions.

I haven't found when this was first posted but @Mikefield first reminded of it 9 years ago and several more times later.

Is this tab history behavior intentional or so difficult to fix that it persists?