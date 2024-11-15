I switched my mail client over to Vivaldi in the summer having previously used Gmail's web interface because I needed a good IMAP client. I'd been using and liking the Vivaldi browser for awhile and the mail client seemed like a good fit.

At first it worked well on both my laptop and my work desktop computer. (My only big complaint, for the first few months, was that there's no easy way to sync between the two computers so I see the same thing on both. That issue applies to tab and workspace setups in the browser and seen/unseen emails in the mail client. I hope Vivaldi at some point makes that possible but that's not the point of this post.)

Anyway, the mail client still works fine on my work desktop computer, which is newer and runs the latest MacOS build. But on my laptop, a 2015 Macbook running Monterey 12.6.3, it's become more complicated. At first, the client worked properly, plus or minus a few small and ignorable things, like the inability to resize the "quick reply" panel without it behaving erratically. But in the past month or so, perhaps tied to a specific update of either Vivaldi or something else on my machine - I'm afraid I don't know - a lot else has been going wrong.

The first thing to break was composing messages. The "Send" button stopped working, so I couldn't send messages I'd composed. I found a forum thread with a similar issue, and was able to send laboriously by quitting the browser and reopening, which worked for one email at a time. But that's not a good solution.

More recently, in the past few weeks, other things have been going wrong. The search box for mail has stopped working. And some other little things, where the client behaves unexpectedly when, for example, I click on a given email or try to mark it as read.

Help? I'm very confused. I hope the answer isn't something like new versions of Vivaldi aren't compatible with my computer or OS or something. I'm a little scared it may be something like that because it works still on the desktop with the newer OS. But I'm praying this is fixable.

Thanks in advance so much to anyone who might be able to help. I can't really use the client without composing and search, and without faith that it will behave predictably.