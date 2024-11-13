As the subject says.

Found out this afternoon that the latest version of Wordpress 6.7 editor gives a blank screen in Vivaldi. I am running Wordpress localhost and Vivaldi l7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (x86_64) .

It took some time to figure out that it's Vivaldi that is the problem. After lot of error checking in files, folders, plugins etc I finally just started Safari and no problem at all.

I haven't ran Safari for years and was surprised how fast it is comparing to Vivaldi. So maybe..... I'll change the default.