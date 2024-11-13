Wordpress editor is broken using Vivaldi
As the subject says.
Found out this afternoon that the latest version of Wordpress 6.7 editor gives a blank screen in Vivaldi. I am running Wordpress localhost and Vivaldi l7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (x86_64) .
It took some time to figure out that it's Vivaldi that is the problem. After lot of error checking in files, folders, plugins etc I finally just started Safari and no problem at all.
I haven't ran Safari for years and was surprised how fast it is comparing to Vivaldi. So maybe..... I'll change the default.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Metamatic Nope, seems to work fine here. Classic Editor or Block Editor?
Both work fine.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I'll check your link.
I doesn't matter which editor or if I choose to edit a post, theme or template. All gives a with screen.
Ignore the post. It was probably a local sql-database error. I tried the "live" version on the webserver and the editor is showing up there.
Strange is that I get a white screen for Posts and pages and a black blank screen for templates when I run it localy from MAMP and localhost.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Metamatic said in Wordpress editor is broken using Vivaldi:
Strange
Yes. Strange. Well, best of luck figuring that one out