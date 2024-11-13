Every time I boot my computer up since the last update, Vivaldi is stuck signing in. The profile picture is back to the default guy shape. I have to cancel the sign in, then manually click Log In for it to proceed. Then enter my encryption pass again.

It works fine after I cancel and do it manually. This has only occurred for the past few days, but it's very annoying since I use sync heavily.

Also I can confirm it's only when I boot the computer up. This doesn't occur when I close and launch Vivaldi.