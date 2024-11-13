Stuck signing in on every launch since last update.
Every time I boot my computer up since the last update, Vivaldi is stuck signing in. The profile picture is back to the default guy shape. I have to cancel the sign in, then manually click Log In for it to proceed. Then enter my encryption pass again.
It works fine after I cancel and do it manually. This has only occurred for the past few days, but it's very annoying since I use sync heavily.
Also I can confirm it's only when I boot the computer up. This doesn't occur when I close and launch Vivaldi.
@Crayder I can not reproduce the issue on my 7.0.3495.11 + 7.1.3518.4 / Win 11 23H2.
Do you use Vivaldi in Windows' Autostart?
Do you use in Vivaldi privacy extensions which remove login data/cookies?
Do you have any security tool (Antivirus, Internet Security, CCleaner etc.) which scans, blocks, deletes login data.
Do you run a company PC/Laptop?