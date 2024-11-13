For some reason I no longer see a search bar. My address bar stretches all the way across my browser window. I have looked at the settings page and I can't see anywhere to enable a search bar.

Just to be clear, I can't use the address bar for searching because when I access local development sites with URLs like "somesite:8888" it searches for the site which can't be found. That's why I need the search bar next to the address bar.

Does anyone know how to display the search bar?

I should mention that I'm running Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (arm64)

MacOS 13.3.1 on a Mac Mini Pro.