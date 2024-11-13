I use the Beach theme. This is Vivaldi 6.9 - note the green tab and how the theme's background image shows through the tab bar:

After updating to Vivaldi 7 (and turning Compact mode on in Settings -> Appearance), the theme morphed into this. Note the beige tab and solid green tab bar:

Then I realized that the update had actually reset my custom theme settings. After turning off the Color Overrides (Accent from Page/Accent from Window) again, it's now green tab + beige tab bar:

How do I get rid of the ugly and make it look the way it did in 6.9 again?