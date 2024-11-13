Vivaldi 7 broke my theme - how do I fix this?
I use the Beach theme. This is Vivaldi 6.9 - note the green tab and how the theme's background image shows through the tab bar:
After updating to Vivaldi 7 (and turning Compact mode on in Settings -> Appearance), the theme morphed into this. Note the beige tab and solid green tab bar:
Then I realized that the update had actually reset my custom theme settings. After turning off the Color Overrides (Accent from Page/Accent from Window) again, it's now green tab + beige tab bar:
How do I get rid of the ugly and make it look the way it did in 6.9 again?
@Raident First, go to the Customize theme option. Select New theme so the next update doesn't overwrite it again. Then go to Background and adjust the transparency and/or blur of the tab bar. If you like, give your theme a name. You already adjusted the colors - they should be copied automatically, if I recall.
I made the same mistake (customizing an existing theme instead of creating a new one) myself, that's why I'm emphasizing that step.
@sgunhouse Thanks, that worked!
I really don't get why Vivaldi thinks that arbitrarily changing user settings without even notifying the user is in any way acceptable. Hopefully this will prevent them from messing with my theme again.
These are Vivaldi themes including Beach, not yours. So Vivaldi can change them whenever it feels like it.
That's why they have a button to create your own themes.
Create a new one by pressing "Create new theme..." make it exactly the way you want, set the colors you want, the icons you want, the settings you want on it, the background you want, name it as you like (My own Beach lol) and Vivaldi will never touch this theme.
@Raident Sometimes, to show new design and themes to users, the Vivaldi default themes can change.
It is always a good idea to create a own/new theme, store it with own name and export it for a backup.