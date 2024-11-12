On my events, I have automatically created meets, but the link to the meet is in the description and is not joinable from minimal event view.

So I wanted to set the link to the meet on the url field, but when saving the modification, a popup asking if I want to update locally the event as it is a synced event appears, and when accepting the modification as a local update, nothing happens, the modification popup is still open and closing it will cancel the modifications and saving again triggers the same behaviour.



I have seen a different popup for a repeating event asking if the modification should be applied to all events or not, but I don't have it for this one I am having an issue with.

Any idea on why that is the case, or how I could see any error ?