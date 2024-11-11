Vivaldi for Windows

Version 7.0.3495.11 (problem noted in prior versions but has become significantly worse under 7.0)

Minimal extensions in default setup, but reproduced clean (no extensions at all)

Setup:

Panel hidden, not "toggled," show close button

Problem:

Start a download and things go haywire with whether the panel will be displayed, even after closing the download monitor (with the upper-right-corner X or via ctrl-J). It is unpredictable whether that closure will also return to the "don't display the panel" desired/default behavior. (Note: Some of us actually know how to use a menu bar, so we don't need the panel at all. Others of us don't like the screen real estate it takes up, or the shifts that its presence imposes on the visible main content.) It is also unpredictable whether, if the panel doesn't close after closing the download monitor, that then pressing the "close" icon on the panel will actually close the icon, especially if there's still a download running in the background.

Requests:

Is there another setting I'm not aware of to keep the panel closed? Or to force full closure (so that the panel/list of icons at the right doesn't show at all) after closing the download manager, no matter how the download manager is closed or whether a download is continuing?

Is there an extension that should be installed for more control over the panel (including permanently squashing it)?

Is this a real-no-kidding bug or just some kind of intended behavior for which I can't figure out the why?