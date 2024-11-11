Mail's CPU load
I like the Vivaldi browser a lot, and would really like to use Vivaldi mail but I just can't make it work. I connected one gmail account, which seemed to go well. It retrieved my messages and all my gmail folders, and it seems to play nicely with google. The problem is the enormous CPU load that constantly runs above 80%, has my laptop fan running on high, and slows down everything else. I don't know what it is doing, but it doesn't stop. I have searched the forum and not found any helpful insight as to what I could change, so I've given up and disabled mail and calendars once again. I'll have to stick to thunderbird unless someone here can suggest a solution.
There have been several reports on this including mine (submitted as bug VB-102813: Activated mail/feeds/calendar module uses excessive CPU power). Out of curiosity, are you using a PC with AMD processor?
VB-102813 is a duplicate of VB-100468, unconfirmed.
It is an intel core i5 7200 processor in an HP Spectre laptop
Thank you - in my case it's happening only on AMD machines, but you're the second person to confirm to me for an Intel processor so I can rule that out now.
I'm surprised, given several users who've mentioned it, that no-one in Vivaldi can confirm. Maybe they're all using monster machines so they can't see a difference.
To be fair, I only realised it was happening on my gaming laptop after seeing a huge jump on an old 2010 desktop PC (+50% CPU use). The constantly running gaming laptop fan made me test that one as well, where I saw a few percent additional CPU use with mail enabled.
Consider changing the defaulting logging level from Warn to Debug by going to Settings, search for
Biscuit, and amending Log Level, for example as highlighted below:
Monitor the resulting output for any clues to cause of issue.
Do you (or anyone) have the
Use Hardware Acceleration When Availablesetting checked (turned on) in the Webpages settings? If not, try turning that setting on, which will require a restart of Vivaldi to take affect.
I noticed recently that the CPU fan in one of my desktops (from 2011, specs in signature) started running and noticed spikes in the Vivaldi processes while looking at
topin a terminal window (on Linux) at the same time.
Once I turned the above setting on and restarted Vivaldi, thus offloading the graphics to the GPU, it's been fine since, no spikes, CPU fan is not running. As the GPU is older, I also Enabled the
ignore-gpu-blocklistflag. The GPU is otherwise allocated 256Mb of the 8Gb of system memory.
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks, I did that but didn't know how to find the log in order to look at it, and probably wouldn't know an anomaly if I saw it. I've deleted and re-added email connections for outlook and yahoo emails that I rarely use, same thing with heavy CPU usage that doesn't let up. I've turned off mail, maybe I will try again in a few months after some newer versions are out.
@edwardp Yes, that is turned on in my setup.
FYI: select the envelope icon shown in status bar and then Log as highlighted in following screenshot:
In terms of that to look for in Log, initially the presence of activity and rate of logged messages followed by repetition of a particular action(s) that seems out of place / odd.
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
@SAF390 How many emails do you have in your account? Open the Mail panel and hover over the name of your email accounts near the top of the panel.
Do you only use Mail? or also Calendar?
Please re-add your account and see if the issue happens again. If it does, type
vivaldi://inspectinto the address field and press Enter. Go to Apps and find
chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.htmlin the list. Click Inspect. Click on the Console tab. Right-click on any log message and choose Save As. Email the resulting file to "da" at the company domain name (vivaldi.com) [weird address foramtting to avoid attracting spam, sorry]. Include a link to this forum thread.
Your logs might help us identify the issue. Logs may contain personal information such as email addresses and subject lines. Your log will only be used to identify any issues and then promptly deleted.
File sent by email
Yep. I've never blocked this setting anywhere.
@daniel Just following up to see if you received the log file and if it identified any issues?