To be fair, I only realised it was happening on my gaming laptop after seeing a huge jump on an old 2010 desktop PC (+50% CPU use). The constantly running gaming laptop fan made me test that one as well, where I saw a few percent additional CPU use with mail enabled.

Do you (or anyone) have the Use Hardware Acceleration When Available setting checked (turned on) in the Webpages settings? If not, try turning that setting on, which will require a restart of Vivaldi to take affect.

I noticed recently that the CPU fan in one of my desktops (from 2011, specs in signature) started running and noticed spikes in the Vivaldi processes while looking at top in a terminal window (on Linux) at the same time.