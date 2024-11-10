icon speed dial in the tab bar
cherkavaldy
hello vivaldi community.
Here I would like an option to hang the speed-dial in the tab bar or have an icon in the toolbar (panel)
opening the speed-dial bookmarks in another tab.
indeed it is not easy to access the speed-dial page when you have defined a home page other than speed -dial and secondly currently the opening of bookmarks in speed-dial is done directly in the page (instead of in another tab).
I know that it is possible to access the speed-dial bookmarks via the bookmarks panel. However I find it more practical and faster to do it via a tab attached to my tab bar.
thanking you
Pesala Ambassador
@cherkavaldy Have you discovered, Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmarks in New Tab
cherkavaldy
@Pesala if you read carefully my request you should have the answer to your question
Pesala Ambassador
@cherkavaldy Of course I read you post:
currently the opening of bookmarks in speed-dial is done directly in the page (instead of in another tab).
That is why I asked if you knew that you could change the setting.
You can access bookmarks from the Bookmarks Bar or the Bookmarks Menu.