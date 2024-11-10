hello vivaldi community.

Here I would like an option to hang the speed-dial in the tab bar or have an icon in the toolbar (panel)

opening the speed-dial bookmarks in another tab.

indeed it is not easy to access the speed-dial page when you have defined a home page other than speed -dial and secondly currently the opening of bookmarks in speed-dial is done directly in the page (instead of in another tab).

I know that it is possible to access the speed-dial bookmarks via the bookmarks panel. However I find it more practical and faster to do it via a tab attached to my tab bar.

thanking you